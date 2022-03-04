Series Preview: No. 1 Texas Faces Toughest Test Yet Stacked Shriners Classic

The Longhorns travel to Houston to participate in the Shriners Classic this weekend.

Texas is coming off of a 10-2 midweek win over Sam Houston State, improving their record to start the season to 9-0. Now, they face a tough three-game slate in the Shiners Classic as they take on Tennessee, LSU and UCLA in what will be their hardest games of the season to date. While the results from this weekend will not be the complete picture on how good this Texas team is, they will certainly offer an early-season measuring stick.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about this weekend, from how to watch to a breakdown of Texas' opponents.

How to watch:

All games from the Shriners College Classic will be available on MLB Network, as well as streaming on MLB.com and the MLB app.

Game 1: No. 17 Tennessee at 7 p.m. Central on Friday

Game 2: No. 7 LSU at 7 p.m. Central on Saturday

Game: UCLA at 3 p.m. Central on Sunday

A look at the opponents' seasons so far

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers have come out of the gate on absolute fire, outscoring their opponents to the tune of 129-8. Tennessee enters the Shriners Classic with an 8-0 record and a chance to make a statement that they're one of the best teams in the country against quality competition.

Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck Logan Chambers Christian Scott

LSU Tigers

LSU comes into the Shriners Classic with a 7-1 record, with their lone loss coming against Louisiana Tech on the road. Much like the Volunteers, LSU has a chance to flex their muscles this weekend and stake their claim as one of the best teams in the country before conference play.

UCLA Bruins

Following two straight losses to Pepperdine and Omaha, UCLA has rattled off four straight wins and enters the Shriners Classic looking to keep that momentum going. With a 6-3 record the Bruins may not appear as formidable as Tennessee or LSU, but they are more than capable of doing some damage this weekend.

Opponents by the numbers

Tennessee Volunteers:

Record: 8-0

Runs scored: 121

Runs allowed: 8

Team ERA: 0.90

Team AVG.: .372

LSU Tigers:

Record: 7-1

Runs scored: 109

Runs allowed: 32

Team ERA: 2.77

Team AVG.: .354

UCLA Bruins:

Record: 6-3

Runs scored: 47

Runs allowed: 29

Team ERA: 2.22

Team AVG.: .249

Tennessee wins if...

They do what they've been doing all season. If you can outscore your opponents 121-8 over the course of eight games, you've been doing something right. While they haven't faced elite competition, 121 runs is 121 runs. The Volunteers can put up runs in bunches and if their bats travel with them down to Houston against the pitching Texas has to offer, it could be an early contender for game of the season.

LSU wins if...

Their bats keep the momentum rolling. Featuring an elite pitching staff, the Tigers can shut down the best lineups on a good day. With that, if their offense can put up enough runs, this team can be hard to beat on any given day. The Tigers will likely face Tristan Stevens on Saturday in what should be an elite matchup to watch for this weekend.

UCLA wins if...

Their pitching can stop the Texas offense. Of Texas' three opponents, the Bruin offense has had the slowest start to their 2022 season, only putting up 47 runs in their first nine games. If they can slow down the Longhorn offense enough on Sunday to put a couple runs, the Bruins could easily give Texas and Tanner Witt a battle.

Texas wins if...

Their pitching staff continues to dominate. They own a staff ERA of 0.67 while the weekend trio of Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens and Tanner Witt have allowed a combined two earned runs over a combined 34 innings. Two earned runs for the weekend starters over 34 innings is elite performance and has been followed by dominant outings from the Longhorn bullpen. If the Longhorn pitching staff maintains their production and the offense keeps up the clutch hitting, this could be a big weekend for Texas.

Tristan Stevens Pete Hansen Tanner Witt

