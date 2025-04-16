Longhorns Country

No. 1 Texas Baseball Adjusts Series Schedule Against No. 8 Auburn

The Longhorns pushed up the first pitch for the final two games against the Tigers.

When you play baseball in the toughest conference in the country then you're never going to have a weekend off. This is the case for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, who have so far been up to task during their first season as members of the SEC.

It will be no different over the course of Easter weekend, as they prepare to host the red-hot No. 8 Auburn Tigers for a three-game series to kick off the back half of their SEC schedule. Instead of a typical Friday-Sunday schedule it will be a Thursday-Friday slate.

Not only will it be a different set of days for the Longhorns' series against the Tigers, but it was announced on Wednesday morning that the first pitch time for games two and three on Friday and Saturday have been changed as well

Thursday's opener is still scheduled for its original 7 p.m. CT first pitch time. Game two on Friday has been shifted from an initial 7 p.m. start time up an hour to 6 p.m. CT, while the series finale on Saturday has been moved up two hours from 2 p.m. CT to 12 p.m. CT.

This series will be Texas' sixth in its first season as an SEC member. In the first five the Longhorns have emerged victorious, including a trio of sweeps over the MississippI State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Aiming to keep that momentum rolling, they'll do so against an Auburn squad fresh off a sweep of the LSU Tigers last weekend.

