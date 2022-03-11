No. 1 Texas Travels to South Carolina for A Weekend Series Against the Gamecocks

The Longhorns will face the Gamecocks over a three game series this weekend.

Coming off a midweek series split against Texas State, the Longhorns will travel to Columbia, S.C. for a three game series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This will be Texas' fourth SEC opponent early in the season, as they are currently 5-0 against the conference with a sweep of Alabama and wins over Tennessee and LSU.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about this weekend, from how to watch to a breakdown of South Carolina.

How to Watch:

Game 1: Friday at 12 p.m. on SEC Network+

Game 2: Saturday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 3: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

A look at South Carolina's Season so far

The Gamecocks come into the series against Texas sporting a 7-5 record and riding a four game losing streak. They were swept by rival Clemson in a three game set before dropping a midweek contest against Xavier. South Carolina will look to bounce back strong this weekend against the Longhorns.

South Carolina by the numbers

Record: 7-5

Runs scored: 78

Runs allowed: 69

Team ERA: 5.05

Team Avg.: .282

South Carolina wins the series if...

Their pitching can slow down the Texas offense, otherwise, it could get ugly. The Gamecocks sport a team ERA of 5.05, a large number compared to Texas' team ERA of 1.79. South Carolina pitching has struggled at times over the season, but they could give the Longhorns a real battle over the series if they can keep Texas off the board.

Texas wins the series if...

Their bats continue to click and put up runs in clutch spots. The Longhorn offense has started off hot in 2022, putting up five or more runs in 10 out of the 14 games they've played this season. Ivan Melendez has led the way for the Texas offense, as he leads the Longhorns in both home runs and RBI with four and 20, respectively. Elsewhere in the lineup, Trey Faltine and Silas Ardoin have helped Melendez carry the offense as the two have combined for four home runs and 23 RBI. If the Longhorns stay hot on offense they should have no problem taking advantage of South Carolina's pitching woes.

