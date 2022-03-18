No. 2 Texas Looks For Strong Weekend Series Against Incarnate Word

Texas busted their three game losing in a big way on Wednesday, routing The Citadel Bulldogs 18-4 to finish up the road trip. The Longhorns will be happy to leave the state of South Carolina with a win and return home to get ready for conference play.

Now, Texas turns their attention to a three game weekend series at home against the Cardinals of Incarnate Word in what is a crucial chance to fine tune things before starting conference play.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about this weekend, from how to watch to a breakdown of Incarnate Word.



How to watch:

All three games will be available to watch on Longhorn Network

Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central

Game 2: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central

Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m. Central

A look at Incarnate Word's season so far

The Cardinals are coming into this weekend series riding a five-game winning streak and playing good baseball. However, it has been an up and down season for Incarnate Word with the series against Texas offering a real chance to gain momentum and put themselves on the college baseball map.

Incarnate Word by the numbers

Record: 9-5

Runs scored: 95

Runs allowed: 65

Team ERA: 4.28

Team Avg.: .283

Incarnate Word wins the series if...

They can slow down the Texas offense. As has been seen over the course of the season, if you slow the Texas offense down enough and outlast their starting pitching, the bullpen can be shaky at times. However, the weekend duo of Pete Hansen and Tristan Stevens have been dominant, so if the Cardinals want any chance, they have to shut down the Texas offense long enough to get the starters out of the game.

Texas wins if...

Their offense continues the momentum from Wednesday. They likely won't put up 18 runs again but if the bats can stay hot, it will be more than enough for their starting pitching to work with, especially when you can throw Hansen and Stevens on consecutive days. Ivan Melendez is on a tear to start the season while guys like Trey Faltine and Silas Ardoin continue to produce up and down the lineup. Texas should get back on track this weekend if they can continue to put up big numbers on offense.

