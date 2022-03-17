Skip to main content

No. 2 Texas Splits Pair of Midweek Games

A complete recap of Texas' midweek games.

Texas will be happy to finally leave the state of South Carolina after the last week. The Longhorns dropped three out of the five games played in the Palmetto State, including a three-game losing streak which was their first losing streak of the season. They turned things around against The Citadel but the Longhorns still have some questions to figure out before the start of conference play. 

Game 1: Texas 4 College of Charleston 8

Texas entered this game fresh off dropping two straight to lose the weekend series against South Carolina, looking to turn things around and right the ship. Instead, they found themselves in an early 5-0 hole as Andre Duplantier II gave up a five-run bottom of the first, including a grand slam and solo home run for the Cougars. 

From there, the Texas offense was unable to fully get back in the game, despite their best efforts. Ivan Melendez continued to swing a hot bat in this one but the Texas pitching staff continued to struggle, giving up three more runs as Texas would lose their third straight game. 

Game 2: Texas 18 The Citadel 4

After losing three straight games prior to this one, Texas took their frustrations out on the Bulldogs. Josh Stewart got the start for the Longhorns and immediately gave up a 3-0 lead, as it looked like Texas might be on track for a repeat of Tuesday's game.

 However, that would not be the case as Travis Sthele came in out of the bullpen and was lights out, throwing 3 2/3 innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts, in what could be a possible audition to take over Sunday starting duties. 

Meanwhile, while the Texas pitching staff was lights out to finish the game, the offense exploded for 18 runs. Ivan Melendez and Trey Faltine both launched two-run home runs to go with a Silas Ardoin grand slam as the Texas bats came to life against the Bulldogs. 

Travis Sthele

Travis Sthele

Trey Faltine

Trey Faltine

Silas Ardoin

Silas Ardoin

What's next for Texas

After what had to be a cathartic win for the Texas team after a rough stretch that saw them lose five of seven, the Longhorns finally return home. Texas will welcome Incarnate Ward to Austin for a three-game weekend series and Central Arkansas on Tuesday before traveling to Lubbock to start Big 12 conference play against Texas Tech. 

