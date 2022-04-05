No. 7 Longhorns Return Home for Midweek Contest Against UTRGV

After a disappointing start to conference play in Lubbock against Texas Tech the weekend prior, the Texas Longhorns looked to get back on track against Oklahoma.

And get back on track they did, winning the series over the Sooners including a thrilling comeback from a 7-1 deficit on Sunday to win the series.

Now, the Longhorns finally return home for a midweek contest against UTRGV, looking to pick up a second-straight win, and carry that possible momentum into the rest of conference play.

How to watch

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at UTRGV's season so far

The Vaqueros started off their 2022 season strong as they would go 5-0 to open the year. After that, though, it has been an up and down season for the Vaqueros as since the 5-0 mark to open the season, they have not put together more than three wins in a row.

UTRGV by the numbers

Record: 16-11

Runs scored: 189

Runs allowed: 141

Team ERA: 4.73

Team Avg.: .299

UTRGV wins the game if...

They can knock out the Texas starter early. This may seem like a broken record at this point, but it has been shown all season that the Texas bullpen is shaky at best when asked to produce multiple innings of shut down baseball. If the Vaqueros can get the starter out early, which will likely be Justin Eckhardt, they will have a chance to pull off the upset.

Texas wins the game if...

They play their brand of baseball, which is putting up runs in bunches while the starter shuts down the opposing lineup. Slugger Ivan Melendez had a rough weekend at the plate against rivals Oklahoma, only producing one hit over the three-game series, which could lead him to take his frustrations out on UTRGV. If Melendez does indeed get back on track against the Vaqueros, this could be a second straight win for the Longhorns.

