No. 7 Longhorns Rout UTRGV 13-5 For Second Straight Win

Midweek games have been a true hit-or-miss outcome for the Longhorns so far this season. They split a midweek series against now No. 10 Texas State, while also dropping a midweek game against The College of Charleston a week later.

It is safe to say they would not let that be the case in this one, as Texas took some frustrations out on UTRGV, looking to pick up some momentum going into a weekend series against TCU.

Texas 13 UTRGV 5

If you are a fan of offensive baseball then this was definitely the perfect game for you. Longhorn Tuesday starter Justin Eckhardt quickly put up a zero on the board, letting the Texas offense get to work in the bottom half of the first inning.

It did not take long for the Longhorns to strike as Doug Hodo drew a leadoff walk which was immediately followed by a Murphy Stehly two-run home run, his ninth of the season, giving Texas an early 2-0 lead.

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

The Longhorn offense wasn't done there, however, as they would go on to put up four more runs in the inning, including another two-run home run, this time off the bat of Mitchell Daly to give Texas a 6-0 lead after just the first inning.

Given an early 6-0 lead, Eckhardt would go on to put together a solid outing, struggling to get quick outs as times, ultimately throwing 4 2/3 innings of five-run baseball, doing just enough to maintain the lead while the Texas offense stretched the lead.

The Texas bullpen, which has been shaky at times, came in this game and shut the door on any UTRGV rally as they retired 13 straight batters to close out the game.

While the bullpen did their job of putting up zeroes on the scoreboard, the final big blow offensively for Texas came in the sixth inning, as Hodo would launch a three-run home run to make it 13-5, which would go on to be the final score.

Doug Hodo

What's next for Texas?

There are no weekends off in the Big 12, which remains true, as Texas stays in Austin to take on TCU in a three-game series starting on Friday.

However, after playing their first two Big 12 series on the road, the Longhorns finish Big 12 play with four out of six series at home, giving them a chance to finish strong in conference play after a rocky start.

Trey Faltine

