No. 7 Texas Takes Conference Series Over TCU

After a disappointing start to conference play, Texas was able to take two out of three games against Oklahoma last weekend on track. Looking to keep that momentum in conference play rolling, the Longhorns welcomed the Horned Frogs to Austin over the weekend, where they once again took two out of three games and clinched the conference series win.

Game 1: Texas 2 TCU 0

Texas' Friday starter Pete Hansen entered his start against TCU fresh off of a dominant outing against Oklahoma, which won him Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors. Hansen picked up exactly where he left off against TCU, as he stifled the Horned Frogs lineup all game long. After tossing eight innings of one-run baseball against Oklahoma,

Hansen one-upped himself by throwing a complete-game shutout, the first complete game of Hansen's career. He would rack up 12 strikeouts, making it 24 strikeouts over his last two games, while only allowing two hits. The Longhorns weren't super dominant offensively, either, only pushing across two runs on four hits, but when Hansen is on like he was against TCU, two runs is all they needed.

Pete Hansen Pete Hansen Pete Hansen

Game 2: Texas 5 TCU 7

Game two of this series was the complete antithesis of game one for Texas, as starter Tristan Stevens struggled early. Where Hansen didn't allow a single run in his outing, Stevens gave up three runs in both the first and second inning, with the big blow coming on a three-run home run off the bat of Brayden Taylor to make it a 6-1 game.

The Longhorns would chip away at the TCU lead, making it a 6-4 game in the fourth inning on a Dylan Campbell two-run home run. From there, though, TCU would add a run back in the top of the ninth, with the only other Texas run coming in the bottom of the ninth on Campbell's second home run of the day, as Texas would fall 7-5 with TCU evening the series at one game apiece.

Game 3: Texas 7 TCU 3

Longhorn Sunday starter Lucas Gordon, who has stepped into the rotation after the injury of Tanner Witt, produced another solid outing on Sunday. Gordon lasted 5 2/3 innings, only allowing two runs on five hits.

For Texas, despite the bullpen being inconsistent at times this season, dominated the final 3 1/3 innings, only allowing one run on three hits. Texas took the lead for good in the sixth inning, as Austin Todd drove an RBI single into center field, giving the Longhorns a 3-2 lead. Texas would add four crucial insurance runs from there, while the bullpen did their job to shut down the TCU lineup and clinch the series win.

Trey Faltine Lucas Gordon Murphy Stehly

What's next for Texas?

Following their second conference series win, the Longhorns will remain in Austin for their Tuesday midweek game. Texas will welcome Stephen F. Austin to the Disch, looking to get their second straight win and continue the momentum from the TCU series.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.