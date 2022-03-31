No. 8 Texas Takes Looks to Bounce Back Against Oklahoma
Texas is set to play their second conference series this weekend against Oklahoma, hoping that it goes much smoother than the first. After a disappointing weekend against Texas Tech to open conference play, which saw them go 1-2 with two walk-off losses, the Longhorns will look to get a series win against the Sooners to get back on track in the Big 12.
Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Oklahoma.
How to watch:
Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central (TV: SoonerSports.TV)
Game 2: Saturday at 12 p.m. Central (ESPN2)
Game 3: Sunday at 12 p.m. Central (ESPNU)
A look at Oklahoma's season so far
The 2022 season has been up and down so far for the Sooners, as they enter the series against Texas having won three of their last four games. They did manage to string together a six-game win streak at one point in the season but other than that, they have traded wins and losses fairly consistently.
Oklahoma by the numbers
Record: 15-8 (2-1 Big 12)
Runs scored: 139
Runs allowed: 136
Team ERA: 4.88
Team Avg.: .290
Oklahoma wins the series if...
They emulate what the teams that have been Texas recently have done. It is no secret that Texas' pitching woes, especially in the bullpen, have let them down in a big way. Now, if Oklahoma can manage to do what Texas Tech did and get starters like Tristan Stevens out of the game early and make Texas rely on a shaky bullpen, they could win this series.
Texas wins the series if...
Their offense continues to mash, led by slugger Ivan Melendez. Fresh off his second Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, Melendez leads the Big 12 in numerous offensive categories, including home runs and RBI. If he can stay red hot at the plate, while the rest of the lineup continues to put up bunches of runs, then Texas has a chance to overcome a shaky bullpen and win the series to get back on track in conference play.
