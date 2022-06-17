Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Wins Dick Howser Trophy After Historic Season

Melendez added yet another honor to his mantle on Friday morning.

If there was ever a doubt that Ivan Melendez would take home the Dick Howser Trophy as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association player of the year, that doubt is now officially erased. Not that there ever should have been any, following a truly historic season for the Hispanic Titanic.

Through the Super Regionals, Melendez is slashing a staggering .396/.516/.888, showcasing an ability to hit for both power and average. Melendez has also added 32 home runs and 94 RBI, both of which lead the NCAA.

His 32 home runs broke Kris Bryant's former record of 31 in a season during the BBCOR era. However, with Texas in the College World Series, he could extend his lead over Bryant even further by the time Texas' season is done.

Melendez would also win the Big 12 triple crown, which saw him earn a record-breaking five Big 12 POTW awards and the Big 12 POTY as well.

There is one last award Melendez will hope to win, and it is the most prestigious award in college baseball.

Named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Melendez would be the first player in Texas Longhorns baseball history to win the award, and at this point, is there any doubt left that Melendez should take it home?

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.