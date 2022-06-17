Skip to main content

Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Wins Dick Howser Trophy After Historic Season

Melendez added yet another honor to his mantle on Friday morning.

If there was ever a doubt that Ivan Melendez would take home the Dick Howser Trophy as the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association player of the year, that doubt is now officially erased. Not that there ever should have been any, following a truly historic season for the Hispanic Titanic.

Through the Super Regionals, Melendez is slashing a staggering .396/.516/.888, showcasing an ability to hit for both power and average. Melendez has also added 32 home runs and 94 RBI, both of which lead the NCAA. 

His 32 home runs broke Kris Bryant's former record of 31 in a season during the BBCOR era. However, with Texas in the College World Series, he could extend his lead over Bryant even further by the time Texas' season is done. 

Melendez would also win the Big 12 triple crown, which saw him earn a record-breaking five Big 12 POTW awards and the Big 12 POTY as well. 

There is one last award Melendez will hope to win, and it is the most prestigious award in college baseball. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Melendez BU 2
Play
Baseball

Trio of Longhorns Named to ABCA All-American Teams

Melendez, Hansen and Stehly all find themselves named All-Americans.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Arch Manning
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

By Matt Galatzan15 hours ago
15 hours ago
USATSI_17988632
Play
Baseball

Texas Looks to Start College World Series Off Strong Against Notre Dame

The Longhorns start their run in Omaha against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Melendez would be the first player in Texas Longhorns baseball history to win the award, and at this point, is there any doubt left that Melendez should take it home?

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Melendez BU 2
Baseball

Trio of Longhorns Named to ABCA All-American Teams

Melendez, Hansen and Stehly all find themselves named All-Americans.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

By Matt Galatzan15 hours ago
USATSI_17988632
Baseball

Texas Looks to Start College World Series Off Strong Against Notre Dame

The Longhorns start their run in Omaha against the Fighting Irish on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee16 hours ago
Agiye Hall
Football

Texas WR Agiye Hall Listed Among Boom-Or-Bust Transfer Candidates

New Texas WR Agiye Hall possesses enormous potential, but he could fail if off-field issues persist

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Texas Men's Basketball paired with Tennessee in 2023 SEC/Big12 Challenge

The Longhorns travel to Knoxville on Saturday January 28th to face Rick Barnes

By Adam Glick22 hours ago
neyor worthy
Football

Where Do Longhorns WRs Rank Among Nation's Best?

Texas has some impressive depth at receiver headed into the 2022-23 season, but how does the talent fare against other receiving rooms?

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
News

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Would 'Hate Not To Play' Texas Every Year

Texas and Arkansas hold an age-old rivalry that Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman wants to reignite

By Matt GalatzanJun 16, 2022
Arch
News

Arch Manning Set For Final Official Visit With Longhorns

Arch Manning's final official will be in Austin with the Texas Longhorns this weekend

By Matt GalatzanJun 15, 2022