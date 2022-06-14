Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

There may not be a professional sport with a larger learning curve than professional baseball, as even the best college players can find struggle once they earn their call up to the show. 

Former Texas Longhorn great Kody Clemens was no exception, as he would start his Major League Baseball career an unimpressive 0-17 before finally getting a hit under his belt against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Despite his early struggles at the MLB level, the former Longhorn has not let his rough start get into his head and continues to see the game the same way.  

“I think there would be a lot of other people that would be freaking out. At the same time, it hasn’t really fazed me. Trust me, everybody goes through ups and downs in their career. Unfortunately, this is my beginning.”

While Clemens has struggled out of the gate for the Detroit Tigers, his minor league numbers prior to his call up should show what he is capable of. 

When the Tigers called Clemens to the MLB on May 10, he was hitting an impressive .283 with eight home runs, showing that he has what it takes to succeed at the major league level.

