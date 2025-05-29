Texas Baseball's UFCU Disch-Falk Field Dealing With Storm Damage
Excitement filled the air on Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, as the Texas Longhorns learned they would be hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Not only are they hosting an Austin Regional, but they do so as the No. 2 national seed with a chance to host a super regional as well.
However, on Wednesday evening Mother Nature made a visit to Austin and put a slight damper on the mood across The Forty Acres. As thunderstorms and inclement weather battered the city, they did some damage to the facilities at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
As winds rampaged across Austin, they managed to remove multiple panels from the batter's eye beyond the center field wall and leave them strewn across the outfield. Not just that, though, with the fencing structure of the batter's eye aso dealing with damage from the storms.
While this sounds concerning and might cause some to worry about how it will impact the Austin Regional, those fears were assuaged by athletic director Chris Del Conte. He took to social media on Wednesday evening and responded to a fan who asked if the field would be ready to go by Friday afternoon, confirming that repairs would be done in time.
This is good news for the Longhorns, as they are slated to kick off the Austin Regional against the No. 4 seed Houston Christian Huskies on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT, with the No. 2 seed UTSA Roadrunners and No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats scheduled to clash at 6 p.m. CT.