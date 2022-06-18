Longhorns and Aggies to Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Longhorns take on the Aggies with their season on the line on Sunday.

There is no doubt the Texas Longhorns would have hoped that their College World Series run got off to a better start. However, a rough outing from ace Pete Hansen and the bats going ice cold saw them fall to Notre Dame 7-3 and one loss away from their season being over. Not only are they facing elimination on Sunday, they face a red hot Texas A&M team, one that has already beaten them once this season.

Here's what you need to know about game one, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Aggies.



How to watch:

Sunday at 1 p.m. Central (ESPN)

A look at Texas A&M's College World Series so far

When the two teams wound up in the same bracket for the College World Series, this matchup felt inevitable. However, like the Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies lost their opening game as well, a 13-8 shootout with Oklahoma. Pitching and defensive miscues cost them a chance to play in the winners bracket on Sunday.

Texas A&M by the numbers

Record: 42-19

Runs scored: 458

Runs allowed: 337

Team ERA: 4.80

Team Avg.: .291

Texas A&M wins this game if...

They are able to get Lucas Gordon out of this game as early as possible. As has been the case all season long, if you can get to the Longhorn bullpen, your odds of winning the game increase greatly. While they have shown flashes of rounding into form, the bullpen for the Longhorns is far too inconsistent to rely on, and thus if the Aggies want to win this they need to get them in the game as soon as they can.

Texas wins this game if...

They can manage to take advantage of what might be a tired Aggie bullpen. The Aggies were forced to use six pitchers against Oklahoma, as they struggled mightily early in the game. While the Longhorn bats were ice cold against Notre Dame, it is hard to keep them down for long. If the Longhorns can get their bats going against the Aggies, they may very well save their season and live to fight another day.

