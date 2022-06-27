Skip to main content

Longhorn 1B Gavin Kash Enters Transfer Portal

Kash placed his name in the portal on Monday morning.

College baseball may be one of the more fickle sports one can follow, as things often change on a yearly basis. Last year the Mississippi State Bulldogs were national champions and this season they failed to even qualify for the SEC Tournament. 

As such, premier programs must do what they can to retain elite talent to avoid these possible drop-offs from year to year. With the transfer portal gaining popularity in recent years, that has become more and more difficult. 

The Texas Longhorns are learning this themselves, as players are starting to put their names in the transfer portal following Texas' 0-2 trip to Omaha. Bullpen arms Aaron Nixon and Josh Stewart placed their names in the portal, after what was an inconsistent season from the Longhorn bullpen. 

Now the Longhorns' heir apparent to Ivan Melendez at first base has joined them, as Gavin Kash placed his name in the transfer portal on Monday morning. 

Kash saw limited action in 2022, with Melendez and Austin Todd anchoring first base and the designated hitter spots respectively. He would only register 23 at bats, collecting four hits and finishing his freshman season with a .174 average.

While Kash did not see much success in 2022, he believed he would take over for Melendez at first base. Now, coach David Pierce must add yet another hole to fill this offseason via the transfer portal, as he tries to rebuild quickly ahead of 2023. 

