Another One: Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Earns Historic Big 12 POTW Award

Melendez picked up yet his fifth Big 12 POTW honor on the season.

What else is there to say about Ivan Melendez that has yet to be said this season? The phenom slugger took home his fifth Big 12 Player of the Week

This is Melendez' fifth time winning Big 12 POTW this season, and the sixth time he has won it as a Longhorn, both of which are Big 12 records, as Melendez continues to make history.

Over the course of four games last week Melendez would pick up hits in all four games, as he would hit an impressive .412, raising his season average to .421 which is the second best average in the NCAA.

Melendez would add three more home runs and nine RBI to his total, giving him 28 and 85 on the season, as his 28th home run ties him for the most home runs in a season in Texas baseball history with a chance to break that record as well in postseason play.

Ivan Melendez

If it weren't for Texas' bye week in conference play the week prior, there is a very real chance that Melendez could have won Big 12 POTW three times in a row, which would have been the second time he repeated the honor in back-to-back weeks this season.

While the Longhorns may not make a deep run in Omaha like they did last season that should not take away from what Melendez is doing. Melendez is in the midst of a historic college baseball season and could very well be the first Longhorn to ever bring home the prestigious Golden Spikes.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

