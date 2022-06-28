Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Consensus National POTY

Melendez was named the Baseball America Player of the Year on Tuesday.

As far as writing goes, there is not much left to be said about Ivan Melendez. The Texas Longhorns' first baseman had not only one of the best seasons in Texas history but arguably the best offensive season in college baseball history to boot.

Melendez would end his season slashing an absurd .387/.508/.863, while launching 32 home runs and driving in 94 runs. His 32 home runs passed Kris Bryant's previous record of 31 in the BBCOR era, a record that had stood for 11 years.

His historically dominant season would see Melendez become the first Golden Spikes winner in Longhorn history, further cementing his status as one of the best Longhorns to ever do it.

On Tuesday Melendez would add yet another award to his mantle, after he was named the Baseball America Player of the Year.

Winning the Baseball America Player of the Year means Melendez has swept every national player of the year award, making him the consensus player in college baseball.

Eventually, Texas will retire Melendez' number 17, immortalizing him amongst the best Longhorns to ever don the burnt orange and white. While Texas will inevitably make more College World Series appearances as the years go by, one thing is certain. There will never be another Hispanic Titanic.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.