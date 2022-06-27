Voluntary Assistant Troy Tulowitzki Will Not Return to Texas Next Season

Tulowitzki decided to not take the USC job and has also decided not to return to Texas.

When the Texas Longhorns take the field for the start of their 2023 season, things will look a lot different in the dugout. First and foremost, the Longhorns will face key departures across the board, especially the loss of All-Americans Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly.

Not only will the Longhorns' lineup look drastically different in 2023, but their coaching staff will also feature a couple of new faces. Following the Longhorns' 0-2 Omaha appearance, they announced they would be parting ways with pitching coach Sean Allen.

The departure of Allen was followed by the news that voluntary assistant Troy Tulowitzki had shown interest in the USC head coaching vacancy. Tulowitzki was even rumored to have taken an interview for the position the same day the news of his interest was released.

However, Tulowitzki will not be taking over as the head coach at USC. As well, he has decided to not return to Texas a voluntary assistant either, leaving another hole for David Pierce to fill over the offseason.

Since joining Pierce's staff Tulowitzki has been instrumental in the Longhorns' offensive resurgence in recent years, as well as their fielding becoming elite. He will be leaving a big hole ahead of the 2023 season, one that Pierce will look to fill and not see a drop in value from what Tulowitzki offered.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

