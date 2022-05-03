Texas Looks to Get Back on Track Against Houston Baptist

It is safe to say that the Longhorns are coming off their worst series of the season, which saw them swept at the hands of Oklahoma State. As a result, they are realistically out of the Big 12 title race and now must finish their season in dominant fashion to have a chance at hosting a regional. That starts on Tuesday, as Texas hosts Houston Baptist, looking to get things back on track once again.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of Houston Baptist.

How to watch:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Houston Baptist's season so far

It has been a rough season for the Huskies, as they came out of the gates with an 0-6 record to start the season. Since then it has been an up and down season that has been mostly down, as the Huskies also have a seven-game losing streak on their record as well in 2022.

Houston Baptist by the numbers

Record: 18-27

Runs scored: 208

Runs allowed: 328

Team ERA: 6.88

Team Avg.: .249

Houston Baptist wins the game if...

They manage to get the Texas' starting pitcher out of the game early. In what will likely be a bullpen day for the Longhorns, if the Huskies want to have any hope of pulling off the upset, their bats will have to come to life and attack a shaky Texas bullpen that has been inconsistent at best all season. If they are unable to do that then it could be a long night for the Huskies.

Texas wins the game if...

The team that won five straight games shows up rather than the team that just played Oklahoma State. The Longhorns scored 10+ runs in four out of five games during their winning streak and if they can get back to that tonight, it could get some momentum going that will carry them the rest of the season. If not, this could be an upset loss that drastically changes their regional seeding and makes their postseason that much more difficult.

