Myriad of Woes for Texas as They Drop Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 8-1

After beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, the Texas Longhorns came into the Big 12 title game hoping to knock off rivals Oklahoma and secure the conference tournament championship. That would not be the case however, as the Longhorns were routed in embarrassing fashion, dropping the Big 12 Tournament title to Oklahoma.

No. 5 Texas 1 No. 3 Oklahoma 8

This game was looking good for Texas right out of the gate, as the Longhorns came out firing early. Ivan Melendez launched a two out solo home run in the top of the first to give Texas the early lead, his 29th of the season, breaking the record for most in a season in Texas history. However, that would be just about the only positive for the Longhorns as that would be the only run they scored all game long.

Travis Sthele started on the mound for the Longhorns and looked dominant through his first two innings of work, recording two perfect innings as he looked ready to cruise through the Sooner lineup. The wheels would fall off for the Longhorns in the bottom of the third, though, as Sthele would lose all command. Oklahoma would break the game open for good in the third, as a myriad of issues compounded for the Longhorns into an eight-run inning for the Sooners, with all eight runs coming before Texas pitching could record a single out.

The rest of the game would pass by in an uneventful manner, as the Longhorn pitching staff was able to settle down and not allow another run the rest of the game, but it was too little to late. The Texas bats went ice cold at the worst possible time, as the bullpen woes once again reared their ugly head, costing Texas the Big 12 Tournament championship.

What's next for Texas?

With the conclusion of the Big 12 Tournament, next up is the NCAA Tournament and the road to Omaha. The Longhorns have been selected as a top-16 national seed, and will find out Monday morning at 11 a.m. central what seed they are as well as who will be joining them in Austin.

