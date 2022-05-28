No. 19 Texas Faces Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament Semifinals

The Longhorns once again take on the Cowboys on Saturday

For the second time in the Big 12 Tournament, the Texas Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, this time with a chance to clinch a spot in the championship game on Sunday. The Longhorns are one win away and will look to send the Cowboys packing from Arlington on Saturday morning.

Here's what you need to know about the game, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Cowboys.



How to watch:

Saturday at 9 a.m. Central (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

A look at Oklahoma State's tournament so far

The Cowboys entered the Big 12 Tournament stumbling as of late, and things did not get off to a good start for them as they dropped their tournament opener to Texas 4-0. They would bounce back though with a win over Baylor on Thursday and TCU on Friday to secure their spot in the semifinals and another chance at Texas.

Oklahoma State by the numbers

Record: 38-19

Runs scored: 414

Runs allowed: 275

Team ERA: 4.35

Team Avg.: .291

Oklahoma State wins this game if...

They knock the Texas starter out of the game early. Pete Hansen dominated the Cowboy lineup in the opening game on Wednesday, completely stifling Oklahoma State. The Longhorns have yet to announce their starting pitcher but with Hansen and Gordon unlikely to go, the Cowboys have to take advantage of a shaky Texas bullpen if they want to keep their season alive.

Texas wins this game if...

Their pitching can once again shut down a potent Oklahoma State lineup. The Longhorn offense has shown the ability to put up both runs in bunches as well as come through in clutch situations with big hits. Whoever the Longhorns start on the mound will need to provide a solid outing because if they do so, they may very well find themselves in the Big 12 Tournament championship on Sunday.

Zane Morehouse and Silas Ardoin Travis Sthele Luke Harrison

