LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns wrap up their series against the Cowboys on Sunday.

It has been a series to forget for the Longhorns, as they came into it with Big 12 title aspirations and will now need to win on Sunday and pick up some wins to remain a possible regional host come June. Texas will enter Sunday looking to avoid the sweep and get back on track to end the season.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

DH Todd

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

LF Campbell

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Riggio: Strikeout swinging

Ehrhard: Strikeout swinging

Thompson: Pop out to short

Bottom First

Victor Mederos (OSU) pitching

Hodo: Double

Todd: Groundout to short, Hodo to third, scores on a balk Texas leads 1-0

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Fly out to center

Top Second

Doersching: Single

Mendham: Strikeout swinging

McLean: Strikeout swinging

Brown: Groundout to third

