LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 1-0 After the First Inning
It has been a series to forget for the Longhorns, as they came into it with Big 12 title aspirations and will now need to win on Sunday and pick up some wins to remain a possible regional host come June. Texas will enter Sunday looking to avoid the sweep and get back on track to end the season.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
DH Todd
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
LF Campbell
2B Daly
SS Faltine
P Gordon
Top First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Riggio: Strikeout swinging
Ehrhard: Strikeout swinging
Thompson: Pop out to short
Bottom First
Victor Mederos (OSU) pitching
Hodo: Double
Todd: Groundout to short, Hodo to third, scores on a balk Texas leads 1-0
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Fly out to center
Top Second
Doersching: Single
Mendham: Strikeout swinging
McLean: Strikeout swinging
Brown: Groundout to third
