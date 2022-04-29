No. 10 Texas Faces Oklahoma State in Important Conference Series

The Longhorns enter their weekend series against Oklahoma riding a five-game win streak which included a series sweep of Baylor. Now the Longhorns will welcome the Cowboys to Austin for a crucial three-game weekend series in which a series win or even sweep will have not only huge implications in the Big 12, but for Texas' chance at hosting a regional.

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of Oklahoma State.

How to watch:

Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 2: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central (LHN)

Game 3: Sunday at 1 p.m. Central (LHN)

A look at Oklahoma State's season so far

Oklahoma State has consistently been not only one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season, but one of the best teams in the entire country. However, they lost their first Big 12 series of the season last weekend to TCU, which could lead to a fired up Oklahoma State team coming into Austin.

Oklahoma State by the numbers

Record: 28-13 (10-5 Big 12)

Runs scored: 282

Runs allowed: 187

Team ERA: 4.19

Team Avg.: .278

Oklahoma State wins the series if...

Their pitching can shut down Texas' lineup. The Longhorns boast arguably the best offense in the Big 12 and enter this series having scored 10+ runs in four of their five straight wins, including putting up 46 runs against Baylor. While Oklahoma State's pitching staff is much better than Baylor's, if it can't manage to slow down Texas then the Longhorns could walk away with a crucial series win.

Texas wins the series if...

Their offense can stay red hot at the plate. Oklahoma State boasts a better pitching staff than Baylor but if the Longhorns can continue to stay hot at the plate, they may be able to put up the runs needed to win this series. Star slugger Ivan Melendez, arguably the best hitter in college baseball, could have a season defining series. If Melendez and the rest of the Texas lineup do what they do best, there is no reason for the Longhorns to not come away with a much needed series win.

