Texas Hits the Road for Conference Series Against West Virginia

The Longhorns hit the road for the final time as they travel to take on the Mountaineers.

The Longhorns will undoubtedly want to forget what happened last weekend in their series against Oklahoma State, looking to bounce back this weekend and finish the season strong. Following the sweep at the hands of the Cowboys, the Longhorns will look to finish their conference season in strong fashion, starting with a road series against West Virginia. 

Stehly HBU

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly

Stehly HBU 1

Trey Faltine and Murphy Stehly

Melendez HBU

Ivan Melendez

Look no further than here for everything you need to know about the series, from how to watch to a breakdown of West Virginia.

How to watch:

Friday's game was postponed due to inclement weather in the area

Game 1 (DH): Saturday at 1 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now/ESPN+)

Game 2 (DH): Saturday at TBD after the conclusion of game one (Big 12 Now/ESPN+)

Game 3: Sunday at 12 p.m. Central (Big 12 Now/ESPN+)

A look at West Virginia's season so far

It has been an impressive season so far for the Mountaineers, as they enter the weekend series against the Longhorns fifth in the conference standings. The Mountaineers started 5-1 in conference play but have since cooled down some, however much like Texas they are looking to end the season on a high note. 

West Virginia by the numbers

Record: 27-16 (9-6 Big 12)

Runs scored: 281

Runs allowed: 223

Team ERA: 4.65

Team Avg.: ..265

West Virginia wins the series if...

They follow the blueprint that other teams have against Texas. If you can get the Longhorn starters out of the game early on the weekends you will have a great shot at winning games as the Texas bullpen has been inconsistent all season long. If the Mountaineers can get to Hansen and the rest of the Texas starters this weekend, they could easily pull out the series win or sweep over the Longhorns. 

Texas wins the series if...

They get solid starts from Pete Hansen and Lucas Gordon. While Pete Hansen is already penciled in for his normal game one start, the game two and three starters are still TBD for Texas. With the recent struggles of Tristan Stevens, Lucas Gordon may move up to game two and potentially Zane Morehouse to start game three. However, no matter the order of the rotation, the Longhorns need quality outings from their starting pitchers if they want to win this series and even possibly sweep. 

Hansen BU

Pete Hansen

Lucas Gordon 6

Lucas Gordon

Zane Morehouse

Zane Morehouse

