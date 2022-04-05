Trio of Longhorns Named to Midseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Golden Spikes Award, presented by USA Baseball to the top amateur in the country, is the most coveted award in college baseball. On Tuesday, the Golden Spikes midseason watch list was released, including a trio of Longhorns.

Texas is just one of three schools to feature three players on the midseason watch list, with pitcher Pete Hansen, first baseman Ivan Melendez and outfielder Murphy Stehly making the list.

Despite Texas' extensive track record of success in college baseball, if one of the 2022 nominees were to win the award they would be the first Longhorn to win the Golden Spikes.

Pete Hansen has been the anchor of a sometimes shaky pitching staff, serving as the Friday starter and the ace of the weekend rotation.

Fresh off receiving the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors, Hansen sports a 5-0 record to go with a 2.51 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched so far, as he continues to dominate opposing lineups.

Pete Hansen

As for the offensive side of things, it would be hard to find a duo that has been hotter at the plate than Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly, who also find themselves on the midseason watch list.

First baseman Ivan Melendez, who has twice been named Big 12 Player of the Week, has been one of the best hitters in the country so far this season.

His 13 home runs are tied for second-most in the country, while also batting .387 with 40 RBI and finding himself in the top 10 of several other offensive categories.

Ivan Melendez

Not to be outdone, Murphy Stehly has also put together a scorching hot start to the 2022 season, including a Big 12 Player of the Week honor of his own.

On the season Stehly is hitting a Big 12 best .458 while leading the country with 55 hits, rounding out the trio of well-deserved Golden Spikes candidates for the Longhorns.

Murphy Stehly

