3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns' Bounce-Back Win Over Southern

After the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) handed the Texas Longhorns (7-3) their third loss of the season last week, head coach Sean Miller's squad rebounded with nearly a 30-point win over the Southern Jaguars at home on Monday.

While it wasn't necessarily a formidable opponent, the Longhorns once again dominated offensively after suffering a loss. After each loss this season, Texas has averaged over 100 points per game. Matas Vokietaitis led the way in scoring for the Longhorns on Monday evening with a career-high 28 points.

The win over the Jaguars didn't erase last week's disappointment, but it did highlight some encouraging trends as we get closer to SEC play. As always, there were a few takeaways from Texas' seventh win of the season.

Vokietaitis is Vital to Texas' Starting Five

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) enters the court before the start of the game against the Southern University Jaguars at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

This season, Vokietaitis has been an integral part of Texas' starting five. The transfer center from FAU is currently averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks this season and has proved that he can dominate on both offense and defense.

By averaging over 23 minutes per game for the Longhorns, Vokietaitis has solidified himself as one of the better centers in the country. If he can keep producing at a high level during conference play, he could make a case as one of the SEC's top big men.

With his physicality and finesse around the rim, Vokietaitis is already one of the most important pieces to this Texas team.

A Reliable Shooter

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) makes a three point basket against Southern University Jaguars guard Michael Jacobs (10) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Camden Heide has quickly become a reliable outside shooter for the Longhorns. The transfer forward from Purdue has averaged 7.2 points for Texas this season while being productive from beyond the arc. Against Southern, Heide totaled 11 points and three rebounds along with an assist, a block, and a steal.

Though Lassina Traore started against Southern, Heide had started the previous five games for Texas.

While he only averages just over seven points per game, the transfer is currently shooting an astounding 60 percent from the three-point line.

If Heide continues this trend of shooting at a high rate, he could become a vital piece to Texas' success throughout the season.

It's All Mental With this Team

Dec 8, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Southern University Jaguars at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

One of the biggest question marks for the Longhorns this season has been their inconsistency at the line. As a team, the Longhorns are shooting just 72 percent from the free-throw line through their first 10 games. While that mark isn't exactly abysmal, it's considerably worse than many other programs.

Against the Jaguars, Texas shot an impressive 91 percent at the line, making 29 of 32 shots. The Longhorns' success could have been caused by a variety of things, but it's likely that they felt more comfortable going up against a team they knew they were better than. Miller's next hurdle is figuring out whether that shooting consistency can translate against tougher opponents.

Recommended Articles