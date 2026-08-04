Takeaways, Highlights From Texas Longhorns Open Practice at Moody Center

The Texas Longhorns held an open practice at the Moody Center on Tuesday where media members and alumni got to attend.

This marked the first real in-person look at Sean Miller's overhauled roster for the 2026-27 season that features 11 new players and just four returners.

With so many new faces, there was a lot to take in, so here's what we saw and some of what we learned during the team's summer practice session at the Moody Center

What We Saw, What Happened at Texas Basketball Practice

Austin Goosby (left), David Punch (middle) and Isaiah Johnson look on during Texas Longhorns practice at the Moody Center. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

- Marcus Spears Jr. is in the building and practicing with the team. Texas fans would have had a hard time believing that two months ago. He looked all of 6-9 and needed little effort to get off the ground on two-handed dunks in the paint. It's only one practice, but his jumper will be a key area he'll have to be more consistent at moving forward.



- Elyjah Freeman can jump out of the gym. Some impressive dunks during full-court drills. Clearly has the length and motor to be a productive defender based on how he was moving on Tuesday, but time will tell.



- The game comes so easily to Austin Goosby. Passing, shooting and ball-handling looked effortless during the media window. Aug. 30 - at Ohio State Buckeyes



- Amari Evans might end up being one of the strongest guards in the SEC. He's got an impressive frame and looks like he could play linebacker if he were to work at it.



- John Clark and Lewis Obiorah gave us an extended, though slight look at where their development is at after redshirting last season. Both of them will be leaned on for frontcourt minutes off the bench with Clark being the better player at this point in time.



- Mikey Lewis gives off a strong veteran feel. He was the only player with a gold jersey during practice, something the players have to earn. Says a lot about what he could mean for this team.



- Mantas Laurencikas won't be joining the team until closer to the fall a few weeks from now, a source confirmed with Texas Longhorns on SI. He was the only player on the roster not practicing on Tuesday.



- Texas assistant coach Ulric Maligi continues to have an infectious energy when he’s on the court with the players. Always a smile on his face.



- Matas Vokietaitis was the last player on the court but his presence was apparent. Looks to be in excellent shape and in for a season that will assert himself as one of the best big men in college basketball.

Best Things We Heard

- Isaiah Johnson told Anthon McDermott he’s "a ball handling demon."



- Sean Miller while working with David Punch and Matas Vokietaitis on defense against guards on the perimeter: "Every year in March a team loses like this." He used this time to emphasize the importance of those two being able to hold their own while defending guards.



- An assistant coach told Austin Goosby during “Jimmy Butler finish" drills at the rim: “Looking like Trevor Goosby out there."

Injury Update

Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas guard Isaiah Johnson had a wrap on his left hand while bouncing back from a thumb injury. It hardly seemed to bother him, which reflects what Sean Miller said about him being back to 100 percent.

Take a look:

Texas guard Isaiah Johnson with a wrap around his left hand as he recovers from a thumb injury.



Doesn’t seem to be bothering him at all. Sean Miller said last week that Johnson was getting back to 100%. pic.twitter.com/S9zw32Wsnb — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 4, 2026

Johnson also appeared to be dealing with a nose bleed and visited briefly with the trainer.

Other than that, the team looks to have a full bill of health.

Highlights

Marcus Spears Jr. is in the Moody Center practicing for the Texas Longhorns.



Imagine saying that two months ago. pic.twitter.com/C6yeDlcfTs — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 4, 2026

Matas Vokietaitis going in for a dunk during Texas’ practice at the Moody Center.



Sean Miller said last week that Vokietaitis, who stands at 7’0, 255 pounds, is at about 5.5-6% body fat.



“There just aren't a lot of those type of people walking around on planet Earth.” pic.twitter.com/l4C9rAp992 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 4, 2026

Elyjah Freeman has had an astronomical rise from Division II to being a projected starter on a potential Top-5 preseason Texas team.



I think he’ll be a fan favorite in Austin by the time the season is over. pic.twitter.com/39AmCp7wM9 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) August 4, 2026

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