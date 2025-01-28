Texas Longhorns Sit as Early Underdogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Texas Longhorns suffered a crushing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this month in the College Football Playoff semi-final, ending their season.
Fortunately for Texas, they won't have to wait long to get their revenge, as they are set to take on the now-defending national champions in Week 1 of next season in Columbus.
And as it stands, the Horns will once again be underdogs in that game.
According to odds from Fan Duel Sports Book, the Longhorns currently sit as 3.5-point underdogs to the Buckeyes. That said, things could change by the time the beginning of the season roles around.
Texas has lost crucial talent and depth on both sides of the ball to the Draft, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already reloaded with the top recruiting class of 2025, including four five-star commits.
However, They will keep key players such as QB Arch Manning, defensive back Michael Taaffe, wide receiver Ryan Wingo, running back Quintrevion Wisner, defensive lineman Collin Simmons, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., not to mention the return of starting running back CJ Baxter, who missed the entire 2024 season due to injury.
On the other hand, Ohio State will lose core seniors such as defensive end Jack Sawyer, running back TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, quarterback Will Howard, and wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, who all made plays against Texas.
However, the program returns one of the most elite wide receivers in college football, Jeremiah Smith.
This won't be the Longhorns' first time facing a reining national champion, as they defeated the 2024 title winner, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor 31-12 during Week 2 of this season.
Texas now hopes to have a similar victory on Aug. 30 to mark the beginning of a highly-anticipated Manning era and its run as a predicted contender for the 2026 national champion.
“I mean, we play (Ohio State) Week 1," Hill Jr. said after the loss. "It's not going to be hard to find motivation going into next year.”
