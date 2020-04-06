2018 Red River Showdown to be featured on FS1 tonight

The 2018 Red River Showdown, which pitted No. 19 Texas against No. 7 Oklahoma, will be aired on Fox Sports 1 tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The Longhorns bested the Sooners, 48-45, on the back of true freshman Cameron Dicker’s go-ahead 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining.

The 93 combined points made the 2018 matchup the highest-scoring game in the rivalry’s history. Texas’ 48 points that day also were the most the Longhorns have scored against OU, and their most points ever scored in the Cotton Bowl.

Then-sophomore QB Sam Ehlinger completed 24-of-35 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 19 times for 72 yards and three scores. Ehlinger’s 386 yards of total offense were the second-most by a UT quarterback against Oklahoma, trailing only his 388-yard effort against the Sooners in 2017. His five total touchdowns were the most ever by a Longhorn QB against the Sooners, as were his three rushing touchdowns.

Junior WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey caught a career-high nine passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. His 133 receiving yards rank as the fifth-most against the Sooners in school history. Humphrey also completed 2-of-2 passes for 10 yards, including his first career passing touchdown on a two-yard connection with fellow WR Collin Johnson on UT’s opening drive. Junior safety Brandon Jones led the way on defense with nine tackles and one interception, while senior Charles Omenihu and freshman B.J. Foster each had one sack and two tackles for loss.

Texas’ 2018 Red River Showdown triumph pushed the Longhorns to 5-1 overall during head coach Tom Herman’s second season in charge – the Longhorns’ best six-game start to a season since 2009 – on their way to a Sugar Bowl Championship.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI