October 1, 2021
A Battle In The Trenches?: Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

LonghornsCountry.com staff members picks their winners in the often undervalued Texas-TCU rivalry
Author:

Which "Horn" based school can pick up a win this weekend at Amon G. Carter Stadium? Will it be the Longhorns of Texas or the Horned Frogs of TCU? 

Texas (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) enters Fort Worth off its largest victory since 2005 over Texas Tech. Quarterback Casey Thompson looks to be in midseason form while a three-man rushing attack, led by Bijan Robinson, continues to control games late. 

Let's not sleep on TCU (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) either. Despite coming up short against Southern Methodist in the Battle of the Iron Skillet, Gary Patterson has had Texas' number. Since 2012, the Horned Frogs have won seven of the nine outings. 

Can they close out a decade on consistent play with an eighth victory? 

Over the past few days, we took a deeper look into TCU’s offense and defense. Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their predictions as Texas travels to face TCU in Week 5.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas’ offense is hitting full steam at the moment, and looks primed to explode once again in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are struggling much more than in previous years as well, having given up over 1,000 yards on defense in their last two games combined.

Texas starts fast, and doesn’t let up.

Texas 45, TCU 24

Cole Thompson- Columnist 

This comes down to a pair of running backs controlling the game. Zach Evans of TCU and Bijan Robinson of Texas will dictate who walks away a winner, and perhaps begin a rivalry tale as old as time. 

Robinson and Evans graded out as the 2020 No. 1 and No. 2 running back prospects, respectively. So far, the two have played a large part of their team's success offensively. Robinson leads the Big 12 in rushing yards (443) while Evans leads all running backs in average yards per game (110). 

Texas gets one more stop on Evans, while Robinson torches a defensive front that allowed SMU to rush for 350 yards last weekend. 

Texas 28, TCU 20 

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

For the record, I've been to one of the two games Texas has won with TCU in the last nine years — that 2013 victory in Fort Worth that went into the AM because of lightning and thunderstorms in Fort Worth. I've seen enough TCU games to know that Gary Patterson knows how to prepare his team after losing a game like the one they lost to SMU last weekend. 

I think this is a game where we find out if the Longhorns have truly taken to the 'attitude adjustment' they got after the Arkansas game. If they beat the Horned Frogs, then that Red River Rivalry game with OU has the potential to be incredible. And I think Texas takes it, but it will certainly be close.

Texas 34, TCU 31

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect to see the improving TCU team go down without a fight. TCU’s Max Duggan, who will develop into one of the premier quarterbacks in CFB will put up a challenge. Nevertheless, Texas will overcome and defeat the Horned Frogs, breaking the losing streak under Steve Sarkisian.  

Texas 24, TCU 17

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The major concern with this game is if the Longhorns will be looking too far ahead to next week’s matchup against Oklahoma, allowing TCU to take advantage at home.

Somehow, it feels like Sark will have the team prepared for the task at hand. It’s no secret how successful TCU has played against Texas in recent years, giving even more reason for motivation. Gary Patterson and Pete Kwiatkowski go way back, making this a potentially fun defensive battle.

Texas 27, TCU 23

Pavithr Goli - Staff Writer

This weekend represents a huge matchup for both Texas and TCU and their aspirations for the season. Texas is currently unranked, but has the chance to garner national attention before facing No. 4 Oklahoma 

TCU, on the other hand, entered their matchup against crosstown rivals SMU undefeated. However, the TCU defense was unable to stop the Mustangs offense as SMU had an easy time running the ball on the TCU defense.

I don't see the TCU being able to defend against the Longhorns.  Although I don’t expect a blowout like last weekend, I think Texas will be able to comfortably beat the Horned Frogs and get back into the AP Poll Top 25.

Texas 42, TCU 28

