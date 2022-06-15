Skip to main content

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

The Texas Longhorns and frankly most of the nation, have eyes set on the Week 2 meeting between Texas and Alabama.

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season, the program's worst finish since 2016. First-year coach Steve Sarkisian has made changes over the offseason, most notably picking up transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers who will likely start the season.

Coming into Austin will be an Alabama team that is fresh off a national championship appearance finishing 2021 with an impressive record of 13-2 (7-1 in SEC).

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Alabama matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players to watch on the Tide’s roster.

Now let's take a look at some of the defensive players Texas should have its eye on.

DB Malachi Moore

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore battled injuries in 2021, but a year before had quite the freshman season. When healthy, expect Moore to get back into the rotation and face up against a quite elite Longhorn receiving core.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jaxson-hayes-pelicans
Play
Men's Basketball

Ex-Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Receives Court Sentencing From July 2021 Arrest

On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

By Zach Dimmitt2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Kelvin Banks
Play
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

By Jonathan Davis3 hours ago
3 hours ago
USATSI_17988634
Play
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies Set For Collision Course in Omaha?

The Longhorns and Aggies find themselves on the same side of the College World Series bracket.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
22 hours ago

LB Will Anderson

As the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Anderson finished the 2021 season with 101 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and three pass deflections. These stats put him in the conversation for best player in College Football. Expect more of the same in 2022.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

In 2021, the true freshman McKinstry stepped up when called upon and was trusted to play in some massive games. After starting40 percent of UA’s games a season ago, the sophomore will have an opportunity to solidify more playing time on defense and special teams.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

jaxson-hayes-pelicans
Men's Basketball

Ex-Longhorn Jaxson Hayes Receives Court Sentencing From July 2021 Arrest

On Feb. 24, Hayes pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

By Zach Dimmitt2 minutes ago
Kelvin Banks
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

By Jonathan Davis3 hours ago
USATSI_17988634
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies Set For Collision Course in Omaha?

The Longhorns and Aggies find themselves on the same side of the College World Series bracket.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Tomer Barazani23 hours ago
USATSI_18496627
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18510354
Baseball

College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach DimmittJun 14, 2022
Ticket punched
Baseball

College World Series Field Finalized, Texas Game One Time Announced

The Longhorns will start their run in Omaha against Notre Dame on Friday evening.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022