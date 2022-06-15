Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

The Texas Longhorns and frankly most of the nation, have eyes set on the Week 2 meeting between Texas and Alabama.

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season, the program's worst finish since 2016. First-year coach Steve Sarkisian has made changes over the offseason, most notably picking up transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers who will likely start the season.

Coming into Austin will be an Alabama team that is fresh off a national championship appearance finishing 2021 with an impressive record of 13-2 (7-1 in SEC).

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Alabama matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players to watch on the Tide’s roster.

Now let's take a look at some of the defensive players Texas should have its eye on.

DB Malachi Moore

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore battled injuries in 2021, but a year before had quite the freshman season. When healthy, expect Moore to get back into the rotation and face up against a quite elite Longhorn receiving core.

LB Will Anderson

As the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Anderson finished the 2021 season with 101 total tackles, 56 solo tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and three pass deflections. These stats put him in the conversation for best player in College Football. Expect more of the same in 2022.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

In 2021, the true freshman McKinstry stepped up when called upon and was trusted to play in some massive games. After starting40 percent of UA’s games a season ago, the sophomore will have an opportunity to solidify more playing time on defense and special teams.

