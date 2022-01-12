Skip to main content

Alabama Linebacker Transfer Drew Sanders To Visit Texas

The Texas Longhorns are making waves through the transfer portal, and more could be on the way soon

With two big-time difference makers already on their way to Austin, and another in the midst of a visit with the program, the Texas Longhorns are making a big push through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. 

And on Wednesday that push continued, with a report from Inside Texas indicating that former Alabama linebacker and elite DFW recruit Drew Sanders will be taking a visit to Texas in the coming days. 

Sanders was one of the top linebacker prospects in the country coming out of Ryan (Denton, TX) high school, and was one of the top prospects in the Crimson Tide's 2020 class, alongside Heisman winner Bryce Young, SEC defensive player of the year and Bronko Nagurski winner Will Anderson, and edge rusher Chris Braswell. 

Set to be a major contributor in the 2021 season, Sanders' opportunity was cut short by an injury, and he was eventually replaced by freshman phenom Dallas Turner. 

Should Sanders select the Longhorns as his destination, he could play a variety of positions in Pete Kwiatkowski's scheme, including the Jack or Buck positions. 

Recommended Articles

Drew Sanders
Play
Football

Longhorns Land Visit From Elite Alabama LB Transfer Target

The Texas Longhorns are making waves through the transfer portal, and more could be on the way soon

just now
Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

Texas is looking for some major impact transfers in 2022, but also in the coaching staff

29 minutes ago
mario will
Play
Football

Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Making Official Visit to Austin

The Longhorns would gladly welcome elite talent at the wide receiver position

2 hours ago

However, Sanders's talent and athletic gifts could allow him to move around the defense, much in the same way as Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons has done this season under Dan Quinn. 

Sanders could also potentially be the third Alabama transfer to head to the 40 Acres under Steve Sarkisian, with Keilan Robinson and Ben Davis making the move to Austin last spring.

Sanders is also the second major transfer target to make visit plans with the Longhorns in recent days, with Oklahoma freshman receiver Mario Williams making a visit on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Drew Sanders
Football

Longhorns Land Visit From Elite Alabama LB Transfer Target

The Texas Longhorns are making waves through the transfer portal, and more could be on the way soon

just now
Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian
Football

PODCAST: Big Transfer Portal News, Caleb Williams vs. Quinn Ewers, and Gary Patterson

Texas is looking for some major impact transfers in 2022, but also in the coaching staff

29 minutes ago
mario will
Football

Former Oklahoma Wide Receiver Making Official Visit to Austin

The Longhorns would gladly welcome elite talent at the wide receiver position

2 hours ago
GHIEJ7MJABCARI3POVRZ7BXXBQ
News

Texas Women Begin Two-Game Big 12 Homestand vs. Kansas

The No. 13 Longhorns out to remain in Big 12 contention after taking their first league loss last week

4 hours ago
Andrew Jones
Men's Basketball

Jones, Texas' Defense Shine in Win Over Rival Sooners

The Longhorns seemed to let out all the frustration following the loss against Oklahoma State

17 hours ago
beard jones
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry continues on Tuesday night as the Sooners stomp into Austin to take on the Longhorns

20 hours ago
USATSI_17441420
News

Final Big 12 Rankings: Baylor Leads The Class, But Regression Coming In 2022?

Here's one last look at the Big 12 rankings for the 2021 season

21 hours ago
USATSI_17237192
Football

Texas Football Announces Date for Orange-White Spring Game

Longhorn fans will get an initial look at Steve Sarkisian's first full recruiting class at Texas

22 hours ago