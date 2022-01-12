Longhorns Land Visit From Elite Alabama LB Transfer Target

With two big-time difference makers already on their way to Austin, and another in the midst of a visit with the program, the Texas Longhorns are making a big push through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

And on Wednesday that push continued, with a report from Inside Texas indicating that former Alabama linebacker and elite DFW recruit Drew Sanders will be taking a visit to Texas in the coming days.

Sanders was one of the top linebacker prospects in the country coming out of Ryan (Denton, TX) high school, and was one of the top prospects in the Crimson Tide's 2020 class, alongside Heisman winner Bryce Young, SEC defensive player of the year and Bronko Nagurski winner Will Anderson, and edge rusher Chris Braswell.

Set to be a major contributor in the 2021 season, Sanders' opportunity was cut short by an injury, and he was eventually replaced by freshman phenom Dallas Turner.

Should Sanders select the Longhorns as his destination, he could play a variety of positions in Pete Kwiatkowski's scheme, including the Jack or Buck positions.

However, Sanders's talent and athletic gifts could allow him to move around the defense, much in the same way as Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Micah Parsons has done this season under Dan Quinn.

Sanders could also potentially be the third Alabama transfer to head to the 40 Acres under Steve Sarkisian, with Keilan Robinson and Ben Davis making the move to Austin last spring.

Sanders is also the second major transfer target to make visit plans with the Longhorns in recent days, with Oklahoma freshman receiver Mario Williams making a visit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

