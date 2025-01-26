WATCH: Arch Manning Reacts to Texas Longhorns Game-Winner vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Football will always be king in Austin, but on Saturday, it was the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team that stole the show.
Facing off against the rival No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at home, the Longhorns gave their fans a game to remember.
Trailing by as many as 22 points in the second half, Texas mounted a furious comeback to earn a 70-69 upset win. The cherry on top came in the form of Tramon Mark's go-ahead layup with three seconds to go, sending the crowd at Moody Center into a frenzy.
Somewhere in that crowd was none other than Arch Manning, the new starting quarterback of the Longhorns football team and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. As Mark scored his legacy-defining basket, Manning, who was joined by running back CJ Baxter, safety Michael Taaffe and receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., erupted in excitement along with the rest of the Texas faithful.
Take a look:
After an 80-60 shellacking at the hands of the Aggies on Jan. 4 in College Station, the Longhorns got their revenge this time around. The win, its second-straight after Wednesday's victory over the Missouri Tigers, moves Texas to 14-6 on the season (3-4 in conference play).
The late-season schedule is a gauntlet, but this team is very capable of hanging with the top dogs in the SEC, as it proved on Saturday.
Back in November, Manning had a moment to remember against A&M himself, rushing for a 15-yard touchdown to help Texas earn a 17-7 victory in College Station.
