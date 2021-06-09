Sports Illustrated home
Arkansas Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Traveling to Fayetteville to Face an Experienced Arkansas Razorbacks Defense
Early in the season, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks finished last season at 3-7 under head coach Sam Pittman. The roster will be returning many players on both ends of the ball who are looking to leverage the experience into future success.

Arkansas’s defense last season allowed an unimpressive 452 yards and 35 points per game.

Former Missouri head coach and current Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom will return ten starters for the upcoming season.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

Now, onto the Arkansas Razorbacks defense:

LB Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool

The linebacker duo of Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool has been a consistent tandem in the Razorbacks defense. The two have combined for over 212 tackles and will aim to build upon their recent success.

kkk

S Jalen Catalon

The young redshirt sophomore safety has shown glimpses of greatness this past season, putting up 99 tackles, three interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Catalon earned second-team All-SEC honors, yet has expressed that he still has room for improvement, "I think for me it’s being more consistent and being more vocal.”

kkkk

DE Eric Gregory

At 298 pounds, Eric Gregory has been improving every season. Most recently, he played nine games last season, finishing with 27 tackles and a team-high 2.5 sacks.

At his weight, Gregory feels good about the upcoming season, "I’m actually 300 right now. I really feel like I haven’t gained any weight to be honest with you. I’m still moving pretty good.”

9198673

DT Isaiah Nichols

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols will also play a big part in the defense, posting 24 tackles and half a sack last season.

Nichols will look to use his experience to build on last year, “I’ve got a little experience under my belt, more than last year, so I just want to use the experience that I’ve been through and all the games that I’ve played and use that to motivate me to get better.”

isaiah-nichols

CT0_3289
