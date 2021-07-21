Baylor Defensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Baylor Bears come into the new season with a lot of questions, but a consistent and strong defense will lead the way.

Head coach Dave Aranda is known for his defensive play-calling, allowing just over 200 yards per game in 2020. The second-year head coach is most known for his impressive run with LSU to a national championship, stopping the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

The Bears will be returning 10 starters, led by Terrel Bernard, who had a magnificent season before suffering a torn labrum and fractured shoulder to keep him out for the rest of the season.

At full health, Bernard is ready to take it to the next level.

“I know I'm a leader on the team. So I gotta get guys to follow me and push guys every day and make sure I'm holding myself accountable. Just doing it every day, bringing it day in and day out.”

Now, onto the Baylor Bears:

S Jalen Pitre

In 2020, Jalen Pitre led the way for the second-ranked pass defense in the Big 12. The senior offers vast experience, along with impressive versatility and athleticism. Most recently, Pitre was listed on the Bednarik Award Watch List.

S J.T. Woods

Senior J.T. Woods, along with Christian Morgan, led the team with three picks each. Woods started all nine games, accumulating 46 tackles and a pass breakup. Expect the veteran to continue performing at a high level going into 2021.

DL Siaki Ika

Perhaps the most interesting pickup for the Bears over the offseason will be LSU transfer Siaki Ika. As a true freshman, Ika played in 13 games, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on the year. After playing just three games in 2020, Ika announced his transfer in October.

LB Dillon Doyle

At 242-pounds, linebacker Dillon Doyle sits right next to Terrel Bernard in terms of production, recording 56 tackles and a forced fumble. The rising junior seems to be just as motivated to improve this season.

"Being uncommon to me means consistently doing whatever it takes to reach your goals... It’s living each day as a champion and always striving to grow."

