    • October 26, 2021
    Baylor Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas Longhorns in Week 9

    The Texas Longhorns are traveling to Waco to face a dangerous and powerful Baylor offense
    In late October, the Longhorns will travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears.

    The Bears offense struggled mightily in the 2020 season, averaging 23.33 points per game and ranking 118th ranked total offensive yards.

    Things didn’t get much better when veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer took his talents and transferred to Utah. 

    Things are different in 2021, however, with new QB Gerry Bohanan leading the charge for a unit that is one of the most impressive in the country.

    The Bears are specifically improved in the ground game, where they rank ninth in the country and average 238.3 yards per game. 

    As a team, Baylor also ranks 13th in the country in total offense (471.7 ypg) and sits 14th in the country in scoring offense, scoring 38.3 points per contest.

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2021.

    Now, onto the Baylor Bears:

    QB Gerry Bohanan

    Bohanon had limited experience on the field entering 2021, only attempting 38 passes in his career. With Charlie Brewer transferring, Bohanon had an opportunity to win the starting job and beat out Jacob Zeno and freshman Kyron Drones.

    Through his first seven games, Bohanan has completed 114 of 174 passes for 1,557 yards and 12 touchdowns, with just one interception. He has also rushed 42 times for 134 yards and six touchdowns. 

    WR R.J. Sneed

    After leading Baylor with 497 yards on 39 catches and three touchdowns a year ago, RJ Sneed has not been the top target in 2021 but has been effective, catching 25 passes for 398 yards and one touchdown. He is primed for a break-out performance.

    Tyquan Thornton

    WR Tyquan Thornton

    The leading receiver for the Bears, Thornton has exploded onto the scene in 2021, catching 32 passes for 541 yards and five touchdowns. He will provide a major challenge for the Texas secondary.

    TE Ben Sims

    Sophomore Ben Sims stepped into the starting tight end role this season and has made an instant impact. Sims’ great hands combined with a burst of speed allow him to thrive alongside an impressive receiving core, and it has paid off catching four touchdowns, to go along with 204 yards on 16 catches

