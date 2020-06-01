LonghornsCountry
Big 12 Conference Updates COVID-19 Policy

Longhorn Country Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic is by no means a thing of the past, but there's light at the end of the tunnel, and there's plenty of hope that the 2020 college football season will proceed as scheduled.

On Monday morning, the Big 12's new policies for the month of June took effect, with the goal of slowly re-incorporating athletic activities throughout the conference and working toward an eventual full-tilt schedule.

In its outline of the policies, the conference advised that "each institution should use its discretion to make the best decision for its student-athletes when determining when student-athletes return to campus prior to the first permissible date to begin voluntary activity."

The conference announced that voluntary football activity may resume on campus as early as June 15. Not all Big 12 schools are set to return on that date, though.

The Big 12 set on-campus return dates for other sports as follows: other fall sports on July 1, basketball on July 6, and all other sports on July 15.

However, the conference also announced that sports camps and clinics were banned through August 31, and kept virtual athletic activities limited to eight hours per week. It also maintained its indefinite suspension on required in-person team activities. To start the season on time, coaches mutually agreed they would need at least a six-week camp leading up to the start of the year. 

Football

Texas Longhorns Among Favorites to Land Highly-Touted Florida Defensive Back

Four-star cornerback Omarion Cooper included Texas in a recent list of top six schools.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns' Sam Ehlinger Shares Thoughts and Support for Protesters

The Texas quarterback took to Twitter to share a message of solidarity

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Defensive Back

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to Manor's Devin Lemear

Chris Dukes

Would Texas Have Beaten Alabama in 2009 If Colt McCoy Hadn't Been Hurt?

Former Longhorn Sam Acho weighed in on a subject many Longhorn fans have spent the last decade wondering about.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns' Keondre Coburn Looks Primed for a Breakout Season

The defensive lineman recently posted a workout video on Twitter that should have Texas fans excited

Chris Dukes

What the Extended Recruiting Dead Period Means for Texas

The NCAA recently extended the recruiting dead period until at least Aug. 1

Chris Dukes

Texas Commit Isaac Pearson Talks About His Journey From Coal Mine Mechanic to Future Longhorn Punter

The Australian punter from ProKick Academy will follow in two previous Aussie-born players' footsteps

Chris Dukes

Bryce Elder Named Baseball All-American

Junior right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder honored with second-team All-America recognition.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Get Commitment from Australian Punter Isaac Pearson

ProKick Australia's Isaac Pearson continues the recent tradition of Longhorn punters

Chris Dukes

Is Sam Ehlinger the Third-Best Returning Quarterback in the Country?

Pro Football Focus believes Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are No. 1 and No. 2, but could the Texas signal caller start the season as No. 3?

Chris Dukes