Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 10 Picks

The Texas Longhorns need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility, and they’ll try to get one step closer to that — and break a three-game losing streak — when they face Iowa State on Saturday.

So, as we enter Week 10, here are the Big 12 game picks by the Longhorn Country Staff, along with big games from around the country.

Big 12 Games:

Texas at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Click here to see the staff’s picks for the Texas-Iowa State game.

Kansas State at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Kansas is bad and not getting better. Kansas State wins Big.

Matt's Pick: Kansas State

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Kansas is the worst run defense in the Big 12 and third-worst among all qualifying FBS teams. Hand the ball to Deuce Vaughn and call it a day.

Cole's Pick: Kansas State

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: I think this game will be closer than people think, but Kansas State gets the win to reach bowl eligibility.

Matthew's Pick: Kansas State

No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Oklahoma State still controls its own destiny in the Big 12, but West Virginia can be dangerous. The Cowboys win, but its close.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: Without a doubt, I can see an upset here. If Jarret Doege plays the same way against the Cowboys' defense the way he did against the Cyclones, West Virginia will be looking mighty fine. However, has Doege ever given fans a reason he can do that?

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma State

Postins: Oklahoma State still has every opportunity ahead of it to win the Big 12. The Cowboys don’t want to squander that by losing to the Mountaineers on the road. But, then again, Iowa State didn’t want to squander that chance last Saturday and, well, that didn’t go well for the Cyclones.

Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State.

No. 12 Baylor at TCU, 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: TCU is a mess for the first time in two decades. Baylor wins big.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Thompson: The reason I truly believe Gary Patterson stepped down this week is to keep his stellar record against Baylor. During his 20 seasons in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs only lost four times. Zach Evans is out the Bears' defense is superb.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Postins: Yes, former head coach Gary Patterson is helping the Horned Frogs game play for Saturday’s game. But, at this point, Baylor is clearly the better team and the Bears should prove that, even with the game being in Fort Worth.

Matthew’s Pick: Baylor.

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Texa A&M is riding high off of three straight wins heading into the bye week, and they'll have a rocking atmosphere at Kyle Field. Things are going the Aggies way.

Matt's Pick: Texas A&M

Thompson: The winner of this game will be factored by the outcome of the ground game. Both teams possess a 1-2 combination in the backfield that nearly mirror each other. In moments like there, always bet the home crowd.

Cole's Pick: Texas A&M

Postins: Both teams can still entertain the possibility of reaching the top of the SEC West Division. The loser, after this one is over, will not have that luxury.

Matthew's Pick: Auburn

LSU at No. 2 Alabama – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Oh boy. Pray for the Tigers. Nick Saban is mad and wants to make a statement. Tide by a billion.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: The Tide will return home and well, they'll roll. They will roll for four quarters and Ed Orgeron will have to listen to how 'this is our home' is now back belonging to Nick Saban.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Postins: There isn’t a ‘win one for the Gipper’ mentality when it comes to LSU and Ed Orgeron. The Crimson Tide are clearly the better team, the game is in Tuscaloosa and the Tide should, well, Roll.

Matthew's Pick: Alabama

Army vs. Air Force – 10:30 a.m.

Galatzan: I think Army has a good offense? I don't know I don't watch the service academies. Does Air Force still run the triple option?

Matt's Pick: Army

Thompson: Anyone else check the defensive rankings today? Anyone else see that Air Force was No. 3 in total defense and top 10 in scoring? Falcons win by at least 10 at home.

Cole's Pick: Air Force

Postins: Army and Air Force are facing each other at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, so expect a big crowd. The good news is both teams are good this year and it should be the best game between any of the three service academies.

Matthew's Pick: Air Force

No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Wake is undefeated and looks poised for an ACC title. That's why I think their inexperience with success will show here. North Carolina by the slimmest of margins.

Matt's Pick: Wake Forest

Thompson: It's the battle of the Sam H's. Can Sam Hartman keep the unforgettable undefeated season alive? Can Sam Howell find rhythm and consistency before electing to either go pro or come back? Wake Forest's defense is atrocious, but North Carolina's isn't that much better. A late touchdown from Hartman keeps the undefeated season alive.

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Postins: Wake Forest’s improbable undefeated season is on the line when the Demon Deacons face the North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, the Tar Heels are not the team anyone thought they would be at the start of the season. But, they’re capable of ending the Deacs’ undefeated run. And I think UNC will do just that.

Matthew's Pick: North Carolina.

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Last week I said Kentucky was the real deal and they lost. I will not make that mistake again. Kentucky does win though.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Thompson: Facts are facts. Will Levis is a king at Kroger Field and struggles away from in. Where is the game? Lexington? Yeah, Levis loses his mind against the Vols.

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Postins: Kentucky has had a great season to this point. But the Wildcats have lost two straight games and it’s certainly possible for the Volunteers to make it three straight. The good news for the Wildcats is that the game is in Lexington and they haven’t lost their yet.

Matthew’s Pick: Kentucky

