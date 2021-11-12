Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 11 Picks

The Texas Longhorns have three shots to win six games and reach a bowl game, and the Longhorns will take a shot at their fifth win when they host Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

So, as we enter Week 11, here are the Big 12 game picks by the Longhorn Country Staff, along with big games from around the country.

Big 12 Games:

Kansas at Texas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: This is by far the most interesting game of the weekend to me. Oklahoma has escaped multiple traps throughout the season thanks to just being more talented than the other team. I do think they are more talented than Baylor, but Baylor is also the best-coached team they will have faced all year. Give me the Bears by 10.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Oklahoma has been getting exposed as a College Football Playoff pretender for weeks now. This is where it finally is cemented to the CFP committee that leaving the Sooners out of the top four was always the right call.

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: It’s an intriguing game because mid-week Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley went off the radar. The Sooners are coming off their bye and they’re looking to prove the College Football Playoff committee that they’re better than a No. 8 ranking. Will they be sharp? Will they be sluggish? Will Caleb Williams do something amazing again? I think Baylor may render all of that moot.

Matthew's Pick: Baylor.

West Virginia at Kansas State, 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Neither team is very good, but Horns fans should watch this one closely, as they are your next two opponents. Give me the home team, I guess.

Matt's Pick: Kansas State

Thompson: In games such as these, I think that the home team always has the advantage. I was let down by West Virginia last week, so here's the punishment, Neal Brown.

Cole's Pick: Kansas State

Postins: Kansas State hasn’t beaten West Virginia since 2015. That changes on Saturday.

Matthew’s Pick: Kansas State.

Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Iowa State and Breece Hall should run all over the Red Raiders.

Matt's Pick: Iowa State.

Thompson: I love the hire of Joey McGuire. He's a standout when it comes to recruiting and knows how to build a roster from the inside. Too bad he can't coach until January, so Sonny Cumbie gets the loss at home.

Cole's Pick: Iowa State

Postins: New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire won’t be taking the reins on gameday until next season. So, interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will still be on the sideline for the Red Raiders. Iowa State has to avoid a letdown after their win over Texas, and they lost their last road game to West Virginia. The Cyclones will be focused and ready.

Matthew’s Pick: Iowa State.

TCU at No. 10 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Galatzan: Chandler Morris is very good it seems, and brings a new dimension to the Frogs offense. I kind of like TCU in an upset here.

Matt's Pick: TCU

Thompson: If Chandler Morris is the starter, he might just throw for 450 yards again. I still like the Pokes at home. Believe it or not, Oklahoma State very much is still in the College Football Playoff race.

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma State

Postins: Oklahoma State has WAY too much at stake to lose this game. And now the Cowboys have a game of tape to scout new TCU quarterback Chandler Morris. That Cowboys defense will get it done.

Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State.

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 6 Michigan at Penn State – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Penn State has collapsed since their early-season highs, and Michigan looks about as good as they ever had under Harbaugh. Still, Penn State is dangerous. Michigan by a hair.

Matt's Pick: Michigan

Thompson: Thompson: A very under-the-radar game despite the Nittany Lions not being ranked. Consider this close, but I'm taking the home team. I just can't trust Jim Harbaugh in must-win situations.

Cole's Pick: Penn State

Postins: Michigan can answer some questions that people have about their ranking ahead of Michigan State in the College Football Playoff rankings with a win on Saturday over Penn State. The Nittany Lions are dangerous at home. I think Penn State might, might, get the upset here.

Matthew's Pick: Penn State

No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: I love what Purdue has done this year, and you can never count them out of a game. Ohio State has the best offense in the country right now, however, and are a much different team than we saw against Oregon.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: I'm waking up and choosing violence. Purdue, who plays like Tarzan against top-five teams and Jane against everyone else, gets the trifecta and takes down the Buckeyes in the Shoe. Let's. Get. Weird.

Cole's Pick: Purdue

Postins: So is Purdue going to screw up yet another Top 25-ranked Big Ten team this weekend? I feel like that train is to hit a wall in Columbus.

Matthew's Pick: Ohio State

No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Lane Kiffin has developed something very special in Oxford, and they play well in front of their home crowd. The Aggies on the other hand, are also riding high on a four-game win streak. However, the Aggies have also only played one true road game -- against Missouri. Their other two trips away from College Station were at neutral sites, and they played terribly in those matchups. They have not faced an environment like Vaught-Hemmingway will be on Saturday night. If the Rebels were relatively healthy, I don't think this one would be close, but as it stands, they are not.

I do think the Rebels pull it out, however.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Honestly, if Matt Corral was 100% with his legs, I trust the Rebels. He hasn't practiced this week and it doesn't look like he'll be able to move the ball efficiently on the ground. A&M's defense is Corral-ing up the Rebels on the Grove.

Cole's Pick: Texas A&M

Postins: A&M's defense has had this way of frustrating explosive offenses this season. Ole Miss and QB Matt Corral are going to be the ultimate test. And the Aggies will fail in a close one.

Matthew's Pick: Ole Miss

No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Wake Forest lost their dream season last weekend against UNC. Will they be Angry? Or will they be defeated? Their mindset will make all the difference here. I tend to think it will be the latter.

Matt's Pick: NC State

Thompson:Basically, the winner of this game wins the ACC Atlantic. The Demon Deacons are more consistent offensively and play at home. Dave Clawson, congrats on the most wins in a season since 2007.

Cole's Pick: Wake Forest

Postins: Wake Forest’s improbable undefeated season is done. Now, can the Demon Deacons protect their lead in the ACC Atlantic Division. To do that, the Deacs needs a win over the Wolfpack.

Matthew's Pick: Wake Forest.

No. 25 Arkansas at LSU – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ew. This game will be ugly on both sides. But LSU at home and at night and blah blah.

Matt's Pick: LSU

Thompson: Arkansas is the road warrior, but sometimes feral hogs have been known to attack things twice their size. The Razorbacks keep up the hot streak with their third straight victory in Death Valley.

Cole's Pick: Arkansas

Postins: LSU at home on a Saturday night? Hmm… who should I take?

Matthew’s Pick: LSU.

