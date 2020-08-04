Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

The Big 12 has released an official statement in regards to its recent plan to move forward with a 10-game season.

The league has approved a "9+1" format, in which each team will play a full conference schedule with one nonconference game.

The nonconference game must be played prior to the start of league competition, according to the statement from the Big 12.

The current plan is to start conference play in mid-to-late September and make room for the championship game on either Dec. 12 or 19.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a prepared press release from the league. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”



The Big 12's decision means all Power Five conferences will play a truncated season in 2020.

Many expect Texas to play its season opener against UTSA and drop South Florida from the schedule, though there has been no confirmation on this from the university as of yet.