LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Big 12 Releases Official Announcement on 10-Game Schedule

Chris Dukes

The Big 12 has released an official statement in regards to its recent plan to move forward with a 10-game season. 

The league has approved a "9+1" format, in which each team will play a full conference schedule with one nonconference game. 

The nonconference game must be played prior to the start of league competition, according to the statement from the Big 12. 

The current plan is to start conference play in mid-to-late September and make room for the championship game on either Dec. 12 or 19. 

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a prepared press release from the league. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

The Big 12's decision means all Power Five conferences will play a truncated season in 2020. 

Many expect Texas to play its season opener against UTSA and drop South Florida from the schedule, though there has been no confirmation on this from the university as of yet. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big 12 to Approve a 10-Game Season for Football

Reports have surfaced the league will go to a nine-game conference schedule with one nonconference game on the slate

Chris Dukes

Could We See Bowl Games Pushed into the Spring?

College bowls are bracing themselves for extraordinary circumstances and staying flexible when it comes to scheduling

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Talented In-State Receiver

The Longhorns appear to have made a significant impression on Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

SI All American ranks Garland Lakeview Centennial's Camar Wheaton as the class' No. 2 overall running back.

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorns Go Head-to-Head in the Bubble

The NBA officially returned on Thursday night after 141 days of uncertainty. Former Texas Longhorns Jarrett Allen and D.J. Augustin took the stage Friday afternoon in a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic which ended 128-118 in Orlando’s favor.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Miss Out on All-American Running Back Transfer

Towson Tigers graduate running back Shane Simpson recently announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after the Colonial Athletic Association (the governing body) announced the cancellation of football for the fall.

Tomer Barazani

Sam Ehlinger Selected to Manning Award Watch List

Senior QB Sam Ehlinger added to his list of preseason honors with recognition from the Manning Award.

Chris Dukes

Seven Longhorns on NBA 2020 Restart Rosters

Play resumes Thursday night in Orlando.

Longhorn Country Staff

by

Tbsports

Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

More highlights of the electrifying five-star recruit surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Get a First Look at Five Star DL in Texas Longhorns Uniform

Texas Longhorns freshman Alfred Collins shows off his new Burnt Orange jersey in photo on social media

Chris Dukes