Big 12 Sets Date for Athletes' Return to Campus

The Big 12 announced it would allow players back on campus starting June 15, according to a recent statement from the conference.

The announcement from the league comes on the back of the NCAA's recent decision to let players back on campus starting June 1.

The University of Texas has been prepping for the announcement for weeks now and has adapted to the new "socially distant" guidelines that come with it.

“We remain optimistic and are continuing to plan for football this season, and this is another positive step towards preparing for that," UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in a statement following the announcement. "We were able to get some of our football coaches and staff in the offices this week, and all went well with the health and safety measures we put into place for that. We’ve also been working on plans, procedures and health and safety measures in order to get student-athletes on campus. Given the approval today by the Big 12 and our campus that we can bring football student-athletes back for voluntary workouts with our strength & conditioning staff on June 15, the wheels are now fully in motion to begin preparations for that.”

This all falls in line with the timeline college football coaches and administrators have claimed they need to start the season on time.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI