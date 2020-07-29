Big 12 Virtual Media Day to Air Live on ESPN Plus

Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Monday, August 3. Live coverage is scheduled from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT.

The presentation will include head coaches’ media sessions, videos from Big 12 spirit groups and a fan question for each coach. There will be two concurrent streams available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. One stream will be of each head coaches’ media Q & A session, and the other will feature each coach on the Big 12 Now set with ESPN reporters Anish Shroff, Rod Gilmore and Dusty Dvoracek in exclusive 1-on-1 interviews, as well as player interviews conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber. Content will also be posted on the Big 12’s official social media platforms throughout the event.

Followers of the Conference can also listen to live coaches interviews from Virtual Media Day on the Big 12’s exclusive 24/7 SiriusXM channel, 375, and on its ESPNU channel, 84.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will kick-off the event at 9 a.m. CT. Head coaches’ interview sessions commence at 10 a.m. CT with the morning session featuring West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

Greg Burks, Big 12 liaison to officials, begins the afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. CT and will be followed by the Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and Texas head coaches.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is in its first year as the presenting sponsor of Big 12 Football Media Day as included in its official partnership with the Conference announced in March 2020.

The Texas Longhorns will finish out the afternoon session as the 10th team to go on. We will update once we know the exact time and which players are slated to speak.

