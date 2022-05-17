Skip to main content

Is Longhorns Star Bijan Robinson The Top RB In The 2023 NFL Draft?

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson included in College Football News' top 15 running backs for the 2023 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL Draft already transpired a couple weeks back, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next set of elite talent. Most recently, College Football News’s Pete Fiutak ranked the top 15 running back prospects for the 2023 NFL draft.

In the rankings, star Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson was listed as the consensus No. 1 running back prospect of the 2023 NFL draft.

Some other names in the mix include Tank Bigsby (Auburn), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Zach Evans (Ole Miss). Here’s the rankings:

1 Bijan Robinson, Texas 6-0, 221

2 Sean Tucker, Syracuse 5-10, 210

3 Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky 5-11, 224

4 Tank Bigsby, Auburn 6-0, 213

5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 5-11, 200

6 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota 5-10, 210

7 Travis Dye, USC 5-10, 200

8 Devon Achane, Texas A&M 5-9, 185

9 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA 6-1, 220

10 Zach Evans, Ole Miss 6-0, 215

11 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State 5-6, 176

12 Montrell Johnson, Florida 5-11, 210

13 Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin 5-11, 210

14 Eric Gray, Oklahoma 5-10, 209

15 Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State 6-0, 198

Robinson is coming off of another successful season, running for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Over the offseason, the Heisman candidate has kept busy, recently announcing his sixth NIL deal on Instagram, a partnership with Lamborghini Austin.

“When Dreams turn into Reality,” Robinson said in his Instagram caption. “God, I’m Grateful.”

According to ESPN, ‘this car deal comes shortly after Miami basketball transfer Nijel Pack reportedly signed a deal that earns him $800,000 over two seasons and a car. It seems like more car companies, and other companies using cars as incentives to sign, are starting to invest in college athletes.’

