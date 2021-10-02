Defensive Takeaways: Texas Defense Improves, Still Has Long Way To Go

The Texas defense looked much better on Saturday, but still has a long way to go

After a blowout win against Texas Tech, the Longhorns faced yet another test, this time against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense, which hasn’t been playing well lately, was aiming to turn things around in Fort Worth. That is, without standout cornerback Josh Thompson who was ruled out earlier on Friday.

The Longhorns’ tackling deficiency continued on the first drive when Zach Evans broke through multiple tackles to reach the end zone, putting the Horned Frogs up 7-0.

READ MORE: Texas Holds On Against TCU, Wins 32-27

A temporary bright spot followed when D'Shawn Jamison recovered a muffed end-around, putting the Longhorns just outside of the red zone.

Besides a few miscues, the Longhorns’ defense was able to apply pressure in the second quarter, allowing Texas to enter halftime with a 23-17 lead.

Anthony Cook built on the Longhorns’ success with a big sack-fumble in the third quarter.

TCU running back Zach Evans continued to execute on the ground, finishing with 113 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, Texas had several defensive penalties, allowing the Horned Frogs to move the chains (97 total yards) and cash in with points. Texas gave up a respectable 351 yards to the Horned Frogs.

Nevertheless, the Longhorns’ defense had crucial stops when needed and was able to close out the game with a 32-27 win. This was Texas’s first win in Fort Worth since 2013.

The Longhorns will face their next challenge next week in Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners.

CONTINUE READING: Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 5 Picks

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.