California Quarterback Malachi Nelson Talks Texas Longhorns Offer

Chris Dukes

Malachi Nelson has seen his stock continue to rise over the past few months, picking up offers from Alabama, Kentucky, Florida State, UNLV, Florida, Oklahoma State and now Texas.

We caught up with the strong-armed youngster from Los Alamitos, California for a quick discussion on Mike Yurcich, working out during the coronavirus pandemic and some of the schools he would like to see once in-person visits are back on the table. 

Texas SI: Congratulations on the recent Texas offer. I am guessing you are dealing mostly with Mike Yurcich in recruiting. What's your relationship like with him?

Nelson: I mean, I got a good relationship because you're such for a long time. I mean he was like the first coach I talked to in eighth grade. We've been able to keep that relationship going since got over there (to Texas). I was fortunate enough to receive an offer from from Texas and yeah I mean we're just are good friends right now.  We talk a lot and I'm just looking forward to the next couple years and building you know that relationship with him.

Texas SI: What's recruiting been like during the coronavirus lockdown? 

Nelson: I feel like recruiting has picked up. I'm at home right now and I have more time to talk to coaches. It's definitely different and something we all have to adapt to. Luckily it's slowly but surely coming to an end. 

Texas SI: Have you been able to stay on your workouts?

Nelson: Yeah we have a full gym in our garage. So that's been pretty cool. I have been lifting and watching film and trying to prepare for the season. At this point, they've released that we are playing. We just don't know when. So I have to just stay ready and keep lifting, putting on some weight and getting ready for the season. 

Texas SI: Have you started looking at what schools you would like to visit once the recruiting dead period ends. 

Nelson: At this point it's like I'm kind of just waiting for to open up. Try your to go on some visits. At this point I really have no clue where I would be going right now, but I am trying to hit as many as I can, like Texas. and all these schools. I want to be able to get out there. 

