Can Longhorns Star RB Compete For Heisman in 2021?

Can rising sophomore star Bijan Robinson Compete for a Heisman Trophy in 2021?
Bijan Robinson had a freshman campaign filled with ups and downs. The true freshman totaled 703 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with head coach Tom Herman.

Now, Steve Sarkisian enters as Texas’s new head coach and brings a lot of excitement, and offensive creativity to the program. This past season, Sarkisian had one of the top running backs in the country in Alabama’s Najee Harris.

As Sarkisian’s lead back at Alabama in 2020, Najee Harris finished third in FBS rushing yards with 1,467 and first in rushing touchdowns with 26. Sarkisian is committed to the run and likely plans to utilize Robinson in a similar way to how he used Najee.

Najee Harris finished 5th in the Heisman Voting in 2020.

In addition to being an offensive genius, Sarkisian is already transforming the Longhorns’ coaching staff, bringing on several members of the former national champion Alabama staff to join him on the Forty Acres.

Robinson appeared thrilled with his new head coach’s performance, posting this during the national championship game:

Coach Sarkisian has made it clear that Robinson will carry the load for his team. This was underscored when running back Keaontay Ingram entered the NCAA’s transfer portal last week.

Averaging 8.2 yards per carry in 2020 (the most in Longhorns history), Robinson currently sits in the top-10 odds to win the Heisman trophy (first among running backs) according to BetMGM.

  • QB - Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (+300)
  • QB - DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson (+500)
  • QB - JT Daniels, Georgia (+600)
  • QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina (+700)
  • QB - Bryce Young, Alabama (+700)
  • QB - Kedon Slovis, Southern California (+1000)
  • QB - D’Eriq King, Miami (+1200)
  • QB - Jack Miller III, Ohio State (+1600)
  • QB -Jayden Daniels, Arizona State (+1800)
  • RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas (+2200)

