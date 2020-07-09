Can Texas Flip Four-Star Receiver Dekel Crowdus?

Recent posts on Twitter by 2021 Texas commits suggest that good news may be heading in the Longhorns direction. Jonathon Brooks, JD Coffey and Ishmael Ibraheem have all been active in hyping up a potential transfer of current Kentucky commit Dekel Crowdus.

The Longhorns offered the Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass product on February 5th, but the offer never seemed to develop serious traction.

Wide receivers coach Andre Coleman has been in direct contact with Crowdus, actively recruiting him for the Forty Acres.

The five-foot-ten Crowdus currently ranks as the nation’s No. 247 2021 high school prospect and No. 43 wide receiver (247Sports Composite). He possesses elite speed, explosiveness, and impressive hands allowing him to make catches in traffic.

247Sports Expert Analysis Josh Edwards gave his thoughts on the recent development of the Kentucky commit:

"—Speaking of how things progress at wide receiver, there is a new name to keep an eye on. Texas offered Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglass wide receiver Dekel Crowdus without much fanfare, but it sounds like there’s some buzz behind the scenes there. Andre Coleman has been in contact with the Kentucky commit and several commits have been working on him. JD Coffey has a pre-existing relationship with Crowdus going back to his freshman year when the two started communicating over social media. To my knowledge, nothing is imminent there, but Texas is starting to generate some buzz. In checking with some folks around Crowdus, it doesn't sound like there's any reason to doubt his commitment to Kentucky, but he is at least listening to Texas."

The Longhorns currently hold the No.10 ranked class in the nation for the 2021 cycle.