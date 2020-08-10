College Football Players Voice Their Support to Play This Season

The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to announce its postponement of the fall football season.

College Football insider Brett McMurphy expects this postponement to be the first of many dominoes to fall in the coming weeks.

Some prominent CFB players have fired back, voicing their support to play out the season. Leading the way was Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Last week, the Big 12 Conference came to a decision of having nine conference games plus one non-conference game. The Longhorns will forgo their highly anticipated matchup against the defending champion LSU Tigers and prepare for a different season.

On Friday, Texas took the field and officially started fall camp workouts. While a few players cramped up, Texas head coach Tom Herman told reporters that the team's first practice "went great."

Herman also had the following words on how confident he is for the season to happen:

“Not to be dismissive of [the] question. Whether we're going to play ten games, nine games, eight games, seven games, six games, I haven't put a percentage on my confidence level of any of those numbers. We’re pretty concerned with the immediacy of just getting through practice No. 1 and rest and recovery in preparation for practice No. 2.”

Over the past three weeks, the Longhorns have reported a total of zero new COVID-19 cases. These next few days should reveal much more regarding the future of college football.