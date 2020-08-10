College Football Season in Serious Doubt After Emergency Power 5 Meeting

Representatives from every Power 5 conference met on Sunday for an emergency meeting and the news coming out of it doesn't look good for college football in the fall.

According to a recent report from SI's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger, talks centered around the potential postponement of the 2020 football season.

“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” one conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated Sunday, after a conference call between the heads of the Power 5 conferences. “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

It's a gut punch for college football fans who just recently got to see their teams return to actual practice for the first time since bowl games wrapped up in January.

Texas head coach Tom Herman voiced his excitement to get players back on the field in his post-practice virtual meeting with the media.

Going into the weekend it appeared football was full steam ahead with truncated schedules for most FBS teams. The Big 12 recently adopted a "plus one" format to play nine league contests and one out-of-conference game. The conference was expected to finalize schedules in the coming days.

According to SI, the Big 12 is set to meet on Tuesday. Football could be taken off the table for 2020 during that meeting.

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one industry source told SI.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI