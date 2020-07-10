Could COVID-19 Push the Start of the Texas Longhorns Season Up?

We've heard dozens of potential ways the novel coronavirus could delay or cancel the season, but at least one team may be pushing to move the start of college football up for 2020.

Texas' biggest rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, have reportedly filed for a waiver to move their season opener against Missouri State forward at least one week

The Big 12 has already moved the conference championship game back one week at the end of the season to allow for more flexibility in scheduling due to worries over interruptions of play. Moving the start of the season up one week would mean each team could have as many as three weeks worth of space to move games around should any travel or health concerns come up.

Should the NCAA grant the Sooners the right to move their season opener up, it will almost certainly prompt other teams across the country to attempt to make the same move.

The Texas Longhorns are currently scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 when they host South Florida.

There is still the question of whether teams will play nonconference games at all. The Big Ten has already cancelled all nonconference contests for the season and many believe it's just a matter of time before the other Power Five leagues make a similar move. For what it's worth Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsbly said he believes it's still too early to make a decision on going conference-only in a statement released by the conference on Thursday afternoon.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI