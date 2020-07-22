LonghornsCountry
Could Texas-OU Go Home-and-Home for 2020-21?

Chris Dukes

With Big 12 athletic directors quickly cycling through every potential contingency plan, the idea of the Red River Showdown going home-and-home for the next two years has emerged.

 It's far from set in stone, but the potential to see the Sooners come marching into Darrell K Royal Stadium and the Longhorns to return the favor and head up north is certainly an interesting prospect. 

There are more plenty of logistical issues that come with it, of course. No. 1 being that the game will likely be played with limited capacity this season due to the coronavirus. 

That would mean the home team this year in the rivalry would get 50 percent of the revenue and the home-field advantage. Much of that fan base would be robbed of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Red River Showdown inside their home stadium.

By 2021 the entire world is hoping we will have COVID-19 in the rear view mirror. That would mean 100 percent capacity for the return game. Would officials pull back on seating for the game just to even the odds? Could they potentially make a deal that includes a larger allotment of visitor tickets than usual for the team that got the short end of the stick in 2020?

For what it's worth, Oklahoma is scheduled to be the "home" team this season were the two squads to play in Dallas. If they followed that cycle, the Longhorns would travel to Norman and the return trip to Austin would occur next year. 

In all honesty that might work out well for Texas, which would avoid sending a first-year starter into what might be the most hostile environment a Texas team has seen in recent memory. 

For now this is all speculation, of course. Both sets of ADs are likely going to try and keep this game in Dallas if the logistics and safety of the players can be maintained. 

But we are in July, where "what-if" scenarios usually run rampant in a fan's college-football-starved mind. And this one is a doozy. 

